"The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now," said Kelly Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June

Kelly Clarkson Drops Hints About First Album Since Filing for Divorce: 'It's Been Very Therapeutic'

Kelly Clarkson isn't holding back on her next album.

In a preview of this week's episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June after nearly seven years of marriage, revealed that her forthcoming release will be "very honest" and "personal."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released," the Grammy-winning singer, 38, said. "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now."

"It's been very therapeutic for me," she added. "It's very honest."

Although the mother of two is keeping most of the details under wraps for now — including if there's any date she has in mind to release the record — she did reveal that her children are big fans of one song in particular.

"There's one that my kids sing in the car. 'Cause I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird.'" she said. "Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along."

For now, while they like the song, Clarkson says that they're too young to understand what it's about.

"They're 4 and 6," she explains of daughter River Rose and son Remington "Remy" Alexander. "And so, that's a little different, but whatever. It is what it is."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Will Make Sure Her Children Grow Up in a 'Stable, Loving Environment,' Says Source

Since filing for divorce, Clarkson has stayed busy, continuing to work on her NBC daytime talk show, gearing up for the new season of The Voice as well as recently filling in for Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent while the judge recovered from back surgery.

Clarkson also came to her own defense last month, after a Twitter troll claimed that her marriage "didn't work" because of her various commitments.

"Wow," Clarkson wrote on Twitter. "Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favor because that's actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can't be who you are deep down."

"I have more faith in your heart," she added. "Aim higher please."

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty

Recently, the singer also shared a sweet message, thanking everyone who has helped support her during her "challenging, overwhelming" year.

"This year has been challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U," Clarkson wrote on Twitter in July.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Clarkson has remained strong and busy throughout her split from Blackstock, 43. "Kelly is a doer, a pusher, someone who forges ahead even when it's difficult for her," said the insider. "Being busy is a blessing and she knows that."