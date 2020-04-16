Kelly Clarkson Just Wants the World to Love in Powerful New Song 'I Dare You'

Kelly Clarkson wants to play history’s easiest game of Truth or Dare with her new song.

As the world continues to lock down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the singer and talk show host’s latest single “I Dare You” serves as a lyrical call to action, prompting listeners to set aside their differences and unite in the name of love.

“You may not have a stage, but you still have a voice,” Clarkson urges in the ballad’s chorus. “You may not have the strength, but if you have choice, I dare you to love.”

To help spread the message amid chaotic times, Clarkson recorded the standalone single in five additional languages with the help of international recording artists like Zaz (“Appelle Ton Amour” in French), Faouzia (“كنتحداك” in Arabic), Blas Cantó (“Te Reto A Amar” in Spanish), Glasperlenspiel (“Trau Dich” in German), and Maya Buskila (“בוא נראה” in Hebrew).

“It’s basically like, I dare you to love instead of fear, instead of hate,” Clarkson said of the song during a Thursday morning appearance on the Today show. “Just engage with people and engage with yourself again, and remember we’re all a human race.”

During the same interview, Clarkson explained that she’s been working on “I Dare You” for over a year, though she’s wanted to perform a tune in multiple languages long before that, she just “never had a song that fit” with that plan.

“The message was perfect. I thought it was kind of globally connecting, and I wanted to do that musically,” Clarkson — who’s been recording mini Instagram concerts in her bathroom at her home in Montana during coronavirus quarantine — said, referencing her decision to release the song during the ongoing outbreak. “We were going to shelve it for a minute, but it was planned to come out today and I thought, maybe people need this message today.”

Listen to “I Dare You” above.