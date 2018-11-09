Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Rendition of 'Never Enough' from The Greatest Showman Soundtrack

Kelly Clarkson just might be the Greatest Show-Woman.

The original American Idol used her million-dollar pipes to tackle “Never Enough,” from the 2017 film The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams. The lyric video was released on Friday and the results are, as predicted, enthralling.

The song is included on the upcoming collection The Greatest Showman – Reimagined, which features covers of Grammy-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s catchy score — including their Golden Globe-winning song, “This is Me.”

According to the track list, Sara Bareilles will deliver a version of “Tightrope” and Zac Brown Band will perform “From Now On.” The album, due out Nov. 16, will also feature Pentatonix, Panic! at The Disco and Ty Dolla $ign, among many others.

Keala Settle, arguably the film’s breakout star, will sing “This Is Me” on a new remix with Kesha and Missy Elliot.

So happy to be a part of The @GreatestShowman : Reimagined! Hear my version of #NeverEnough today ahead of the full album next Friday! #TGSReimagined listen here: https://t.co/uUIQ9XgS7t pic.twitter.com/dXZbdQARIy — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 9, 2018

“I am so honored to be a part of ‘The Greatest Showman – Reimagined,” Clarkson said in a statement according to Billboard. “‘Never Enough’ is a beautiful song and I hope y’all dig my version.”

Kelly Clarkson. Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Also making an appearance on the album is Pink‘s 7-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

She’ll sing a reprise of the “A Million Dreams,” the love ballad sung (in part) by Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams on the best-selling soundtrack to the original movie musical. Pink herself will also appear on the record, singing her own version of that same song.

It’s a full circle moment for both. Back in January, Pink revealed that she and Willow had become obsessed with the film’s tunes. “Wills and I have The Greatest Showman on REPEAT,” she tweeted. “I cannot. Stop. Singing. These. Songs. Help.”

Wills and I have The Greatest Showman on REPEAT. I cannot. Stop. Singing. These. Songs. Help. — P!nk (@Pink) January 14, 2018

The official tracklist is as follows:

“The Greatest Show” – Panic! at the Disco “A Million Dreams” – Pink “A Million Dreams (Reprise)” – Willow Sage Hart “Come Alive” – Years & Years and Jess Glynne “The Other Side” – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign “Never Enough” – Kelly Clarkson “This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix)” – Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott “Rewrite The Stars” – James Arthur and Anne-Marie “Tightrope” – Sara Bareilles “From Now On” – Zac Brown Band

Bonus tracks: