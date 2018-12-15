Kelly Clarkson Supports Mom Who Hilariously Embarrassed Her Son While Singing 'Since U Been Gone'

Kelly Clarkson is all for moms using her music to embarrass their children.

Earlier this week, a fan cam video of a mother shamelessly jamming to Clarkson’s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” alongside her son went viral on social media.

The hysterical video caught the attention of Clarkson, 36, who proudly showed her support for the woman’s dramatic lip-syncing rendition on Friday. “This is my kind of mama,” the singer and mom-of-two tweeted. “#ThatKidIsNotHavinIt”

The Voice coach and singer shares daughter River Rose, 4, and son Remington Alexander, 2, with her husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson's tweet Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

In the clip, which was shared by the University of Maryland’s basketball team on Twitter, the woman — identified as Mandy Remmell — was captured on Terps’ fan cam passionately singing to the tune to her 10-year-old son, Blake, WJLA reported.

Using her cell phone as a pretend microphone, Remmell danced around in her seat and hammed it up, as the crowd cheered her on. Even when her son pushed her away and attempted to hide by pulling his hood over his head, Remmell did not relent and continued her dramatic performance.

When she finally finished, the crowd erupted into applause, as Blake slumped lower in his seat.

🎶 SINCE U BEEN GONE 🎶 "Mom please sto-" 🎶 I CAN BREATHE FOR THE FIRST TIME 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4b5DQ7SzdE — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 12, 2018

The video, which has since been viewed on Twitter over 724,000 times, was eventually shared by Clarkson, who knows a thing or two about playfully embarrassing kids — and herself!

In January, the original American Idol winner was wrapping up her interview with Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet when she spotted Meryl Streep nearby and became incredibly starstruck.

Kelly Clarkson with her two kids Kelly Clarkson/Instagram

“Oh my God!” Clarkson screamed as Streep turned around. “That’s Meryl!”

She then asked the actress, “Can I meet you?! I’ve adored you since I was like 8.”

The “Love So Soft” singer later opened up about her instantaneous reaction and embarrassment, explaining that she didn’t realize she was still on live television at the time.

“I was humiliated when I watched it back,” she said. “I was very excited, and I hope I don’t lose that excitement, just being a true fan of people. But she’s Meryl Streep ya’ll! Everybody would’ve looked like a jackass. She touched my face y’all!”