Watch a Sneak Peek at Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bublé's Performances for iHeartRadio Holiday Special
The iHeartRadio Holiday Special will air on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
On Tuesday, iHeartRadio shared clips from its upcoming iHeartRadio Holiday Special with PEOPLE — and they include performances by The Christmas Guy himself, Michael Bublé, and Kelly Clarkson!
Beginning with Bublé, 46, the singer is joined by a band as he sings a rendition of the classic tune "Let It Snow," and later jams to the solo by his bass player.
Meanwhile, Clarkson, 39, appears on a grand stage in a sparkly dress as she passionately belts out the vocals to her holiday song "Merry Christmas Baby," from her recent album, When Christmas Comes Around.
The iHeartRadio Holiday Special, hosted by Mario Lopez, will air on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. The show will also feature performances by Train and Pentatonix.
Viewers can tune in to watch on iHeartRadio's YouTube or Facebook pages, along with the iHeartRadio app.
Earlier this month, iHeartRadio rang in the Christmas season by converting its radio stations to all-holiday music through Christmas day.
"Our listeners always anxiously await the day our stations flip to Christmas music," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Train and Pentatonix have some of the best songs of the holiday season, and we're excited to have them perform on our show."
Last week, the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer released a deluxe version of his hit album Christmas, in honor of its 10th anniversary.
Bublé will also be the star in an all-new NBC Christmas special on Dec. 6 titled Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City.
During the special, Bublé will head to Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H for a night of comedy, music and Christmas spirit with the help of some special guests.
RELATED: Ariana Grande Covers a Britney Spears Classic While Performing Medley of Hits with Kelly Clarkson — Watch!
Meanwhile, Clarkson will also spread her very own touch of Christmas cheer on Dec. 1 as she hosts Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, the "holiday spectacular."
The special will feature special guests including Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and Santa Claus!
"People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special," Clarkson said in a statement earlier this month. "No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are."
