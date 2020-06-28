Kelly Clarkson Makes First Public Appearance Since Filing for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

The singer took part in a telethon on Saturday for Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles-based organization that cooks and delivers healthy meals for those in need

Kelly Clarkson supported a good cause while making her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this month.

On Saturday, the singer, 38, took part in a telethon for Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles-based organization that cooks and delivers healthy meals for those in need. Proceeds from the Lead With Love telethon, which neared $697,000, will benefit the organization’s increased need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey what’s up, Project Angel Food. I just wanted you to know how awesome you all are for the way that you’ve lead with love during this whole pandemic," Clarkson said, thanking the organization for the impact they've had on the community.

"You’ve kept the doors open for people who are most vulnerable to the virus, those who are older and those who are struggling with life-threatening illness. Because of you they’ve never had to miss a meal. You’ve worked your tails off every single day to make that happen. It’s a really beautiful thing," she added. "So I want to dedicate this song to y’all. Keep leading in love, alright?”

Clarkson went on to deliver a passionate rendition of U2's "Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For."

Clarkson's appearance came one day after she picked up a Daytime Emmy Award for her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. In a celebratory Tweet, the singer thanked Blackstock, who is also her manager, for "believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation date is listed as "TBD," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The pair, who were married for nearly seven years before the split, share two kids: daughter River Rose, who turned 6 earlier this month, and son Remington Alexander, 4. Blackstock is also father to son Seth, 13, and daughter Savannah, 18, from a previous marriage.

Clarkson is now back in Los Angeles with River and Remington after self-isolating in Montana with Blackstock and is prioritizing her kids, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Her priority is making sure her children grow up in a stable, loving environment," the source said.

Another source close to the former couple said that though “their marriage was so strong,” any cracks in the marriage became amplified while they self-isolated in Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic over the last couple of months.

"It was a stressful time," said the insider. "[Quarantining in Montana] exacerbated any issues."

According to another insider, Clarkson and Blackstock have "been like friends for a while," and work demands put a strain on their relationship.

"Things had changed in their marriage and the split was a while coming," the source said. "They both work so hard. It's nearly impossible to enjoy each other, especially with the children needing constant attention."