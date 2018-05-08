Kelly Clarkson Made Her Fellow Voice Coaches Handmade Quilts — But Jokes 'Don't Look 2 Closely'

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents!

The 36-year-old vocal powerhouse showed off her handiwork when she presented homemade quilts for each of her fellow judges on The Voice.

Blake Shelton smiled as he posed with Clarkson and his quilt in a Twitter photo — while Adam Levine snuck into the background of the photo with his own present.

“NEVER has a voice coach hand made me a gift!!! Thank you Kelly Clarkson!!!” the country crooner wrote, adding, “I didn’t want Adam in my picture… What an absolute d—head.”

The original American Idol winner responded on Twitter, “Yaaaassss! #quiltingismyjam ….but don’t look 2 closely because it sort of looks like a high school home economics project #madewithlovenotperfection.”

She added that each judge inspired their unique blanket: Shelton’s featured blue colors and denim, Levine’s channeled rock and roll and Alicia Keys‘ was based on purple hues and family.

After making her first quilt last year, Clarkson seems to be hooked on the new hobby. She even celebrated her recent birthday with a quilting-themed cake from Big Sugar Bake Shop.

While they may be getting along off the show, Clarkson knows this is still a fierce competition.

“Make no mistake, Kelly is my friend,” Shelton, 41, told PEOPLE exclusively of the Voice rookie. “But when she’s on this show, she is my enemy.”

When it comes to taking advice from Shelton — who has won the show a record six times — Clarkson revealed she looks to his actions as inspiration instead.

“He makes jokes but he really does help people after the show, and I’d like to do that as well,” she said before adding, “But he will mess with me left and right!”

It seems one of the common causes the coaches will be getting behind this season is beating Shelton.

“Blake has had his time in the sun,” Levine said “But it’s time for someone else to shine. Let’s get Kelly a victory.”

“As long as Blake doesn’t win, we’re all happy,” Keys agreed. “We’re ready for a change!”