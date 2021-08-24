Kelly Clarkson said that she, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton were "gellin'" as a group on the hit singing competition

Kelly Clarkson Says She Loves Ariana Grande as New Coach of The Voice: 'She's Very Funny'

While appearing on The Tonight Show Monday, the 39-year-old singer said she was delighted to work with Grande, 28, who joins the upcoming season 21 of The Voice as a coach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Agreeing with host Jimmy Fallon that all of the coaches – including John Legend and Blake Shelton – were "gellin,'" Clarkson gushed that everything is going "so good."

"I love her!" The Kelly Clarkson Show host said of the "Thank U, Next" singer. "We had actually run into each other a couple of times before, but not really like, been able to talk and she so's funny. Like, very witty."

Kelly Clarkson during an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Credit: Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"We've already taped everything up to the lives, and she's hysterical," Clarkson continued of production. "We've never had a coach like her. I've only been there for eight seasons, but in all my seasons, I've never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I'm like, 'I guess we should have mentioned that,' " she joked. "No one's ever mentioned it, and she's really into it."

"We are called 'The Voice' " Fallon, 46, teased.

On filming with a live studio audience once again, Clarkson said that the coaches walk out to set separately with individual introductions, and the crowd goes crazy when Grande makes her entrance.

"'It is literally like BTS has entered the building. They lose their minds," Clarkson said of the audience reaction. "And then Blake has to follow it!" she teased.

Grande announced in March she would be taking a coach's chair for the 21st season of the hit singing competition, replacing Nick Jonas, who returned to the franchise last year. In a statement, the "Sweetener" singer said she was "beyond thrilled, honored, excited" about the new gig and that they would "miss" Jonas.