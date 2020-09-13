Kelly Clarkson Says Her Life's Been a 'Bit of a Dumpster' amid Divorce: 'It's No Secret'
"It's been a little hard the last couple months," said Kelly Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June
Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about her divorce.
Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June, opened up about how she’s been doing during a new Sunday Today with Willie Geist interview.
"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” she said. “Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months.”
"I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved,” the mother of two added.
Clarkson, 38, and Blackstock, 43, share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. The singer is also stepmom to Blackstock's children from a previous marriage: Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.
In the midst of a "hard week," and less than a month after filing for divorce, Clarkson also won her first Emmy.
"I totally forgot that the Emmys were on," she told Geist of how she learned she had won outstanding talk show host at the Daytime Emmys.
"I'm sitting there playing with Legos with my kid. My executive producer Alex calls me and is, like, 'You are the best host.' And I was, like, 'Thank you,’” she said. "I was having kind of a hard week, and I literally almost started crying, because I was like, 'This is just the nicest thing to call someone out of nowhere and just be kind.' And she was, like, 'No, no, no, no. You won the Emmy for outstanding...' and I was, like, 'What?!'"
Although the event was held virtually this year, The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared an ecstatic message after her big win — and had some kind words for Blackstock, who she thanked for "believing in me & convincing me" to do the show, which premiered last year.
Clarkson previously shared that while she’s a “very open person,” out of respect to her children, she’ll be keeping most of the details surrounding their split under wraps.
"I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved,” she said in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.
"I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something," she added, noting that she's cautious since "there are a lot of little hearts involved.”