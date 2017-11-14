How Kelly Clarkson's Children Inspired Her to Support LGBTQ+ Kids

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kelly Clarkson is partnering with the It Gets Better Project to ask fans to share their "meaning of life" and raise awareness and funds for the non-profit

Kelly Clarkson has found her meaning of life — her family — and now the Grammy winner wants to help others find meaning in their own lives.

The “Love So Soft” singer, 35, is helping with a new fundraising campaign for the It Gets Better Project, which is a nonprofit organization that leverages the power of media to reach and provide critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement released to PEOPLE, Clarkson — who is stepmom to Savannah, 16, and Seth, 10, and mom to daughter River Rose, 3, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 19 months — says that “as a mother and as someone who wants my kids to grow up in a world where they know their self-worth she is a “huge supporter of the It Gets Better Project and its goal to uplift young LGBTQ+ people through messages of hope and positivity.”

Image zoom Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson recently released her new album Meaning of Life and is now inviting fans to create artwork showcasing their “meaning of life.” The winning submission will be chosen by the singer and will appear as a digital postcard available to send from the It Gets Better Project website. A limited print run of the postcard will be available in packs of 10 along with a personal signed note from Clarkson to the first 250 people to donate $50 or more to It Gets Better Project.

“This time of year is all about togetherness, hope, and looking to the year ahead,” says Brett Peters, director of media and strategic partnerships at the It Gets Better Project.”We believe the opportunity to illustrate the ‘meaning of life’ will deeply resonate with supporters of the Project and fans of Kelly Clarkson, who is an outspoken advocate on the importance self-worth and a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.”