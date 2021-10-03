Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and More Team Up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event
Emcee Jimmy Kimmel hosted Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Event in Las Vegas on Saturday
Talk about a slam dunk!
Like the starting five of any great basketball team, five of the top music artists gathered in Las Vegas on Saturday for a good cause: the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which supports Boys & Girls Clubs and schools.
In addition to the live music, the evening featured a cache of auction items, including UFC tickets, Lakers tickets, and a trip to Africa. One item up for grabs was also a walk-on role in an upcoming Adam Sandler movie, which O'Neal won for $90,000.
RELATED: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show
"Adam, if you're here, I've come a long way since Kazaam," the NBA Hall of Famer said after his winning bid. "I'll pay you to be in your movie."
The evening, though, was highlighted by Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day. Emcee Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, even regurgitated jokes he told about O'Neal more than 20 years ago at a roast… most of which are unfit for print!
Bieber, arguably the most buzzed about performer of the night, was the penultimate act, taking the stage in a denim jacket and sunglasses. Although he didn't address the crowd, he thrilled them with a five song set, most of which were from his newest album, Justice.
While Snoop closed the evening with a joint performance with O'Neal, it was Clarkson who had the most sentimental moment.
"Shaq mentioned that he couldn't afford daycare, his family couldn't afford day care. Mine couldn't either. My mom just happened to work there so I got in for free," she said. "But I love doing events like this, and I love hearing from artists. Everyone sees where we're at. They don't see where we came from, and everybody need a helping hand, everybody needs opportunity. I was one of those kids that grew up on hand-me-downs."
After all, what doesn't kill us makes us stronger.
