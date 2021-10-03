Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and More Team Up for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event

Emcee Jimmy Kimmel hosted Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Imagine Dragons, and Andra Day at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Event in Las Vegas on Saturday

Talk about a slam dunk!

Like the starting five of any great basketball team, five of the top music artists gathered in Las Vegas on Saturday for a good cause: the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which supports Boys & Girls Clubs and schools.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to the live music, the evening featured a cache of auction items, including UFC tickets, Lakers tickets, and a trip to Africa. One item up for grabs was also a walk-on role in an upcoming Adam Sandler movie, which O'Neal won for $90,000.

"Adam, if you're here, I've come a long way since Kazaam," the NBA Hall of Famer said after his winning bid. "I'll pay you to be in your movie."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kelly Clarkson perform at The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Bieber, arguably the most buzzed about performer of the night, was the penultimate act, taking the stage in a denim jacket and sunglasses. Although he didn't address the crowd, he thrilled them with a five song set, most of which were from his newest album, Justice.

While Snoop closed the evening with a joint performance with O'Neal, it was Clarkson who had the most sentimental moment.

Snoop Dogg and former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal pose for a photo at The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

"Shaq mentioned that he couldn't afford daycare, his family couldn't afford day care. Mine couldn't either. My mom just happened to work there so I got in for free," she said. "But I love doing events like this, and I love hearing from artists. Everyone sees where we're at. They don't see where we came from, and everybody need a helping hand, everybody needs opportunity. I was one of those kids that grew up on hand-me-downs."