Kelly Clarkson Jokes She's a 'Red Flag Collector' but Is Open to Finding Love Again

On the Love Someone with Delilah podcast, Kelly Clarkson reflected on the last two years of her life and the making of her Christmas album When Christmas Comes Around…

Kelly Clarkson is focusing on the positive this holiday season.

Amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The Voice coach, 39, admitted this week that she has no regrets about her past while discussing her new album, When Christmas Comes Around....

"I regret nothing. Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, 'cause we can do hard things," the former American Idol winner revealed during her appearance on the Love Someone with Delilah podcast on Tuesday.

"But also I feel like that's what shapes you, it's what makes you a better person, it's what makes you recognize: OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose," she added.

Clarkson then joked that she almost called her next album "Red Flag Collector."

"I mean… I'm just collecting them," she said. "I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them."

Despite her past relationship troubles, Clarkson said she still has hope for the future — and she plans to continue to explore that through her music.

"Like in relationships, it's hard to be as creative as I can because I wear my heart on my sleeve," she said, adding that she's still open to whatever the future holds. "I mean... you never know about love."

She added, "I think we're engineered, especially from where I'm from, to have to have that."

While making new music, Clarkson reflected on all the changes in her life and how music has helped through the difficult times.

"I will say, it's very therapeutic — going through a divorce, or going through hard times in your life, I'm so happy I have writing and I'm so happy I have music, 'cause that's my outlet, that's how I get through it," the performer concluded.

In creating her new album, Clarkson realized that she could open up about love and breaking up while still making her music uplifting and fun.

"I'm supposed to make this Christmas record, and I love Christmas music, so I was like, I don't know how to be happy, maybe I could be sarcastic," the singer shared, adding that the idea of "everything might be canceled" inspired her new single "Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)."

She continued, "No one's ever really released a breakup Christmas song before, 'cause like, why would you? That's kind of messed up."