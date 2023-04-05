Kelly Clarkson Jokes That She Wants to 'Kick' Blake Shelton Out 'The Voice' Door: 'Mixed Feelings'

Kelly Clarkson has "mixed feelings" about Blake Shelton's swan song on The Voice.

"It's Blake's last season. I'm so glad I'm here for it," the "Breakaway" singer, 40, told Entertainment Tonight. "One, I kinda want to be the one to kick him out the door, but also I want to hug him while he's going."

She added, "I have mixed feelings. I love him, but I get it. He's been doing it for so long, and I get it that it's time, you want to move on, or do something different."

After 12 years and nine wins, Shelton, 46, announced in October that the current, 23rd season of the NBC singing competition would be his last as a coach.

"He's part of the reason why The Voice is The Voice," Clarkson shared. "In a funny way I'm glad I get to be like, 'Later,' but at the same time I think everyone's going to miss him."

The "Austin" singer has been a linchpin on the reality show — and a leading source of comic relief — since its inception, when its original coaches also included Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton wrote in an Instagram post last fall. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

He continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Since Levine's exit on season 16, various stars have filled the red chairs, including Nick Jonas, Shakira, and Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani, whom he first met on the show.

As far as Clarkson is concerned, she's glad that her fellow judge's farewell season — alongside new judges Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper — has been a fun one.

"They're great, they're so fun and easy to work with," the talk show host said about the newbies. "This has literally been one of my favorite [seasons]. I love that for Blake too."

She added, "I love that for Blake's last season, he's getting to go out in style with Chance and Niall. They're so fun, easy to work with and we just have a good time. That's a cool way to go out, you know?"