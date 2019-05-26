Kelly Clarkson Jokes She's 'Utterly Not Cool' After Nearly Taking a Tumble at the Indy 500

Kelly Clarkson is embracing her self-proclaimed lack of cool, one hilarious tweet at a time.

The American Idol winner nearly took a tumble on the Indy 500 red carpet Sunday, but played it off perfectly, first with a curtsy and then with a funny tweet.

A fan shared a Twitter video of Clarkson, 37, tripping on the red carpet in heels before catching herself, whipping around to see the cause of her trip, and triumphantly throwing her hands up to tell everyone she’s okay.

The singer retweeted the video and added a message of her own, explaining a pesky crack had been covered up by the red carpet.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am. That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500 https://t.co/ukYBf0acZQ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

“Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am,” she wrote, adding four crying laughing emojis. “That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500.”

Fans of Clarkson, who was on hand to sing the national anthem, appreciated her down-to-earth humor, and praised the singer for being real.

“But you are cool! You know how to not take yourself so seriously! That’s why we love you that much more!” one user wrote.

Added another, “This is reason #4,753 that I love you, gurrl!”

The “Broken & Beautiful” singer appears completely healed after undergoing an appendectomy earlier this month.

Clarkson underwent the surgery just hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, during which she performed twice.

“I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain,” she wrote on Twitter. “BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix.”

The star recuperated quickly, and was back coaching on The Voice just days later.