Kelly Clarkson Jokes That New Voice Promo Picture Makes It Look as If She's Had a 'Boob Job'

Kelly Clarkson had a good self-deprecating laugh on Thursday, poking fun at a promo shot of herself for The Voice‘s upcoming season 18 premiere.

In a hilarious tweet, the 37-year-old singer and talk show host — who is the NBC reality singing competition series’ reigning champ, after Jake Hoot’s season 17 win — mocked the photograph, which The Voice had shared on its official Twitter account.

According to Clarkson, the picture made it appear as though her breasts are bigger than they really are.

“I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job 🤣,” she joked. “I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the universe for this one ha! Finally! 😜.”

She went on to jeer the confident pose she was striking in the picture, pointing out as though she looked like a superhero.

“I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all!” Clarkson added.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Takes on Body Shaming by ‘Punching It Square in the Face’ with Positivity

I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job 🤣 I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! 😜 I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all! https://t.co/QFmIjEcOzx — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 20, 2020

RELATED: See Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and More of American Idol’s Biggest Stars First Audition for the Show

Clarkson has won The Voice three times, out of the four seasons she’s had on The Voice.

Other contestants she’s helped guid to the top including Brynn Cartelli (season 14) and Chevel Shepherd (season 15).

Of course, she has a lot of history triumphing in reality singing competition shows, having won the first season of American Idol back in 2002.

This year on The Voice, Clarkson will be joined by returning coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton, as well as new Voice coach Nick Jonas.

All four of them come together on The Voice‘s season 18 premiere to sing a rendition of Jonas’ 2014 hit “Jealous.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Kicks Off New Voice Coaching Gig with All-Star ‘Jealous’ Performance — WATCH

RELATED: Nick Jonas Set to Join The Voice as a Coach for Season 18: ‘Blake, I’m Going to Kick Your A—’

News of Jonas’ gig was announced back it October, during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“The cat’s out of the bag,” Jonas joked — after video messages from Shelton, Legend, and Clarkson played (the latter who asked Jonas to team up to help take down six-time winner Shelton).

“I am so excited about this,” he continued. “You’re basically the first people I’ve told, so thank you for being a part of this special moment for me. Just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your ass. I think Kelly’s point about forming an alliance might make sense, and John, I love you, but we need a side conversation to figure some things out.”

RELATED: Adam Levine Says The Voice ‘Really Changed’ His Career, Making Him a ‘Household Name’

Image zoom Nick Jonas Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Though this will be Jonas’ first season as a coach, he’s no stranger to the Voice stage. Back in May, Jonas and his brothers and bandmates, Joe (who previously appeared as a coach on The Voice Australia) and Kevin, performed their single “Cool” during the season 16 finale. Then in June, they appeared together on the NBC songwriter competition show, Songland.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Meredith Ahr, the President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, said in a statement in October. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Season 18 of The Voice begins Monday, Feb. 24 (at 8 p.m. ET) on NBC.