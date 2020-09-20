Kelly Clarkson Tells John Legend His Bigger Love Album Is Her Breakup Soundtrack amid Divorce

"This is a testament of how good this album is," Kelly Clarkson said

Kelly Clarkson is still a sucker for love songs despite going through some recent heartbreak.

While speaking to John Legend on the season 2 premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old singer reveals she's been listening to his new album Bigger Love amid her split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among her favorites from the LP are "Wild," "Favorite Place," "Ooh Laa" and "Conversations in the Dark."

"This is a testament of how good this album is," Clarkson explains. "If this album can be so great for someone like me, who just really wants some Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette at this point, like it's a great album."

Then, Legend, 41, thanks Clarkson for the kind words, noting that compliments on his work never "get old."

"We all work in this business, and so we can be a little jaded and cynical, and for another artist to actually care about your music and actually listen to it and love it and really pay attention, it really does mean alot," he says. "So I am truly grateful for your compliments."

Clarkson, who filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, in June, recently opened up about why she has been so open about her split while speaking with Hoda Kotb on the Today show.

"You can ask anyone that's gone through divorce — I don't think anyone expects it," Clarkson began. "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. And it's so hard on everyone."

The "Piece by Piece" singer then revealed that she remains open and speaks candidly about her divorce, "because I think we all go through things so we can help each other not feel alone."

"Anybody that's been through it, it's just a really hard difficult thing," she added. "I was just talking with my friends [and] I was like, 'I don't know how people go through this without talking to someone or have music as an outlet.' … It's hard on all of us. And we're in the public eye so that's hard to try and be truthful, but also keep your privacy for not just myself, but others."

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013. They share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. The singer is also stepmom to Blackstock's children from a previous marriage: Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.