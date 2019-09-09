Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Señorita,' 'Bad Guy,' 'No Tears Left to Cry' for Jimmy Fallon's Beat Battle

Kelly Clarkson, the covers queen, added some new renditions to her vast songbook this week with her latest appearance on The Tonight Show

By Nick Romano
September 09, 2019 11:50 AM

Kelly Clarkson, the covers queen, added some new renditions to her vast songbook this week with her latest appearance on The Tonight Show.

During a Beat Battle, the same musical bit that gave us this extended clip of Millie Bobby Brown just singing non-stop, the Meaning of Life songstress covered pieces of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s “Señorita,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” David Bowie and Mick Jagger’s “Dancing in the Street,” Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” Ariana Grande‘s “No Tears Left to Cry,” and, and, and… the list goes on.

RELATED: WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Covers Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ in New Talk Show Promo

Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon
Jaimie Baird/NBC

In the game of Beat Battle, The Roots play a random beat and each player trades off singing blips from a different song that fits that beat. The game goes on until someone runs out of songs to sing or the buzzer goes off.

“I never run out, so good luck,” Clarkson taunted Jimmy Fallon. She wasn’t kidding.

Advertisement

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.