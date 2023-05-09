Kelly Clarkson Is Moving from Los Angeles to New York City for Her Talk Show — Find Out Why

Kelly Clarkson is going to be an East Coaster!

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for NBCUniversal confirmed to NBC and TODAY that The Kelly Clarkson Show will be making the move from Los Angeles to New York City for its upcoming fifth season.

"'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will film in the iconic studio 6A, former home for late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O'Brien," the statement read, per TODAY. "The investment includes the cost of a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space."

The show is moving due to the expansion of New York's Film Tax Credit, which New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law.

Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"As part of the program's expansion, New York now provides an incentive to eligible television series that relocate to New York and reduces the eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years of filming to two years of filming," the statement continued.

The show will enter its fifth season this fall and was recently renewed through 2025. In 2021, NBCUniversal announced that the show would take The Ellen DeGeneres Show's time slot.

Clarkson, 41, is also gearing up to release her upcoming album Chemistry on June 23. Earlier this month, she previewed the record for a small audience in Los Angeles and spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the emotional experience.

"The emotions kind of murdered me," Clarkson told the outlet one week following the concert, during which she paused and apologized to the crowd after getting overwhelmed.

She described the rehearsals as "pretty flawless and easy and great," noting that she was "almost proud" of herself before the show. "And then all of a sudden it was just like a wave washed over me."

Her first album since getting divorced from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock following nearly seven years of marriage, Chemistry finds Clarkson in a "very honest" space, she told the outlet, but she did scrap some songs that were "too truth-telling."

"I know people will hear this record and be like, 'Oh, damn, she went there!' and I'm like, 'No, I promise you I didn't,'" she said in the interview

In addition to releasing the album in June, she's currently gearing up for a Las Vegas residency in July.