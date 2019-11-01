'Viva Las Vegas, Y’all': Kelly Clarkson Announces 2020 'Invincible' Residency in Sin City

Kelly Clarkson fans just got lucky — she’s announced a new residency in Las Vegas! for 2020

The original American Idol made the big announcement after performing a medley of her hits during the “Kelly-oke” portion of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday. Members of the studio audience may have been suspicious, as Clarkson ordinarily sings cover songs during the popular segment, and the presence of showgirls was definitely unusual.

“I have a major announcement to make today,” said the 37-year-old. “I’ve scored my very own residency in Las Vegas. 'Kelly Clarkson: Invincible' debuts April 1 — it’s not an April Fools joke, but it does debut April 1 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.”

She follows in the footsteps of Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera, all of whom have stage residencies on the Zappos stage.

“Not only am I going to get to perform, but I’m going to play all the Wheel of Fortune slots, which is really my reason for going there,” Clarkson playfully added.

In addition to five dates in April, she will also perform two in July, four in August and five in September. (See below for full dates.)

“I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there,” Clarkson said in a press release. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

In an interview with Billboard, the mother-of-two explained that responsibilities on her talk show, The Voice, and other commitments have made full-scale touring a temporary impossibility.

“I have so many jobs going on right now and they all involve me being located in L.A. I love everything I’m doing, but the one thing that bummed me out was that I am so busy I’m not able to tour. Vegas was the perfect option for me to still be able to do shows and play music and see the fans.”

Clarkson says that the chance to stay put will allow her to launch a more ambitious production than ever before.

“I’m able to do things with this show that I’ve never been able to carry out on the road,” she shared. “We get to stay for a bit, see and hang with fans, and then you’re not having to travel every night to a different city which can be exhausting. I’m stoked to have a home away from home [in Vegas].”

Speaking to the outlet, she reiterated her unholy love of Wheel of Fortune slot machines. “Seriously, the gratification I receive when I hear the machine yell ‘Wheel-Of-Fortune’ is a level of bliss that only exists when babies laugh and puppy’s love. I think I may or may not have a problem.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 8. However, Citi cardmembers will be able to participate in the presale, which runs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale on just Nov. 7.

‘Kelly Clarkson: Invincible’ Residency Dates

April 1, 3, 4, 10, 11

July 29, 31

August 1, 5, 7, 8

Sept. 18, 19, 23, 25, 26