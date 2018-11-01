Kelly Clarkson Really Hates Working Out: 'I'm Sweaty, Red and Not Any Thinner'

Kelly Clarkson is the queen of keeping it real.

On Thursday afternoon, the Voice coach, 36, tweeted about hating exercise — while underscoring her love of wine.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

“This just in…. I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner,” wrote the singer. “People say it’s good for your heart…. but people also say red wine is good for your heart.”

“I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?! #cardioversuswine,” she continued.

RELATED: ‘Blasphemy!’ Kelly Clarkson Defends Red Wine After Maren Morris Declares It ‘Gross’

Her fans immediately voiced their support, flooding Clarkson’s timeline with wine emojis and words of encouragement.

Personally I pick 🍷 lol 😂 — Kristen (@Kristen02656134) November 1, 2018

Beautiful just the way you are girl! ❤️😁👏👍 pic.twitter.com/PCE9RG1652 — John Brent Idol (@BrentIdol) November 1, 2018

Earlier this year, Clarkson revealed she had dropped 37 pounds, but not because of exercise. Rather, the star credited her svelte look to a new clean eating diet based on the book The Plant Paradox by Dr. Steven R. Gundry.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Has a Huge Crush on Chris Martin: ‘I Wanna Kiss Him’

“I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue,” Clarkson explained. A source added to PEOPLE that “weight loss wasn’t the goal” for Clarkson but rather “an overall health approach.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Says ‘I’ve Lost Weight’ While Thanking Carrie Underwood for Workout Gear Gift

In July, Clarkson also got into a friendly Twitter spar with country singer Maren Morris after “The Middle” singer called red wine “gross.”

“Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross. #UnrefinedPalate,” tweeted Morris, 28. Responded Clarkson: “#Blasphemy…..I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying. This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this. #CodeRedWine”