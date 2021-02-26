Kelly Clarkson Has Written 60 Songs amid Divorce from Estranged Husband: 'It Is Such a Gift'

"I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this," said the star

Kelly Clarkson is using her divorce as a source of inspiration.

In a recent press-junket for The Voice, the star, 38, opened up about recording new music as a form of expression amid her split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, 44, after nearly seven years of marriage. The exes have been battling over financial agreements and custody over their two children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4½, after Clarkson filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court on June 6, citing irreconcilable differences.

"I have written like 60 songs," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It is an insane amount of getting it out."

"I think that's a blessing in itself," she went on. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

"I have this record that we're working on," she said before revealing that she is still unsure about how much of her personal life she will share with the public.

"It's really great and really honest," Clarkson said of her project. "There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be businesswise or personally."

Added the talk show host, "Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

The songstress also detailed that she often ponders about the extent of her private life she is "willing to put out there."

"I hate that I had to go through [the] 'Because of You' or 'Piece by Piece' [phase]," she explained. "Certain songs that I've written certainly have shaped me, but have been really hard."

"They're just difficult decisions to put those out because they're so personal," she told the outlet. "But the other side of [it] is like, 'Man, how many people have come up to me?' [Saying things] like, 'You have no idea. I never wanted to talk about it. I never have told anyone this.' Music has that way [of healing], even for me. I listen to other artists and music as a way of 'healing you.'"