"I have advice, I don't know if you want it," Kelly Clarkson said

Kelly Clarkson Gives Fan Some Tough Love Dating Advice amid Her Divorce: 'We've All Been There'

Kelly Clarkson isn’t afraid to get real when it comes to matters of the heart.

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer responded to a fan who had questions about how to take things with her crush to the next level.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My crush only uses Instagram to message me and he sends me heart eyes emojis,” the fan wrote. “He hasn’t asked for my number. How do I convince him to take our relationship to the next level and actually text?"

In response, Clarkson, 38, replied, “I have advice, I don’t know if you want it.”

"I don't understand why you would want to be with someone that only does it in front of people, that's my thing," The Voice coach said. “You need to know what’s happening behind closed doors, not in front of the doors because that’s who you’re going to be with.”

As the tough love continued, Clarkson added that the fan’s situation kind of reminded her of He’s Just Not That Into You. "And that's OK because we've all been there,” she added. “It's not just you."

Although Clarkson has been candid in recent months about her split from Brandon Blackstock, she also wants to make sure she’s protecting her loved ones' privacy.

"The thing that's been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point I'm a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “So I care 100 percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet," she said.

Clarkson is mom to daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, as well as stepmom to Blackstock's children from a previous marriage, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.