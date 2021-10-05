Kelly Clarkson Gets Montana Ranch, Where Ex Brandon Blackstock Is Living, in Divorce

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in June 2020

Kelly Clarkson's Montana home is officially hers — at least, in the eyes of the law.

A judge has ruled that the ranch belongs to Clarkson, despite arguments from the singer's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Oct. 1 and obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

Blackstock, who is currently living at the ranch, claimed the home was "marital property" — but according to the judge, the residence falls within the former couple's prenup, and since Clarkson, 39, bought it with her own money, it's hers.

Blackstock, 44, had reportedly contested the prenup, arguing that any income earned during the seven years he and Clarkson were married should be split between the two.

The court found after virtual hearings held in June and July that the Montana ranch and two other properties in the state "acquired during the marriage ... are subject to the terms of the Premarital Agreement."

"The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties' names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create marital property," the documents state. "The Court therefore rejects Respondent's [Blackstock's] position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties."

The Voice coach was previously ordered by an L.A. County judge to pay Blackstock, her former manager, $200,000 a month in spousal and child support, though a source previously told PEOPLE that Blackstock had requested $436,000 a month.

The latest update in the split comes two months Clarkson was officially declared a single woman in August, when a judge signed off on a legal dissolution of her marriage to Blackstock a year and three months after she filed for divorce.

The star had requested that the judge declare her legally divorced in July, arguing that she and her ex "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

The "Stronger" singer was granted primary physical custody in November of their children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward," a source told PEOPLE in August. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."