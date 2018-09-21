Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her One Fear About Hosting Her Own Talk Show: ‘I Don’t Shut Up’

Kelly Clarkson is super excited about her upcoming talk show, but there’s still one aspect of the job that has her nervous.

“The one fear I have is how am I going to do a talk show when I don’t shut up?” she said during a Thursday night appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Hoping to help assuage her fears, the television host went on to ask if she wanted “to switch seats real quick and see how it goes?”

Eagerly taking Meyers up on his offer, the 36-year-old singer got up to sit behind his desk, and began by leaning forward to ask for advice on who not to invite on her new show.

“Who is your worst guest, so I don’t ever invite them?” she asked, before the pair both burst out into laughter.

After regaining his composure Meyers replied, “That’s a great question and I’ll tell you backstage,” before giving Clarkson a little bit of helpful advice on how to deal with any difficult guests.

“The problem with bad guests is that you have to do all the talking. But you’re already a talker!” he remarked, adding that if she ever got stuck she could bring up one of her own embarrassing memories from childhood.

“I hope I get a lot of bad guests!” Clarkson emphatically replied.

Two days earlier earlier, the original American Idol first revealed that she would be returning to the small screen in the fall of 2019 with her very own daytime talk show.

“It’s been leaked” she said with a playful eye-roll during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night. “But I’m very excited!”

Calming Fallon’s fears that he’s being replaced on the late night time slot, Clarkson said that her new show, reportedly titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, will premiere just before Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk program on NBC. The syndicated show is set to replace Steve Harvey’s talk show in most major metropolitan markets, but some soap opera fans are wondering whether it will spell the end of the long-running series Days of Our Lives — which has only been renewed through the summer of 2019, according to TV Line.

Although many of the details surrounding Clarkson’s show remain under wraps, she went on to share that she’ll be joined by her longtime backing band, which is currently accompanying her on the Meaning of Life concert series.

“My show is going to be a little different than anything that’s on because I’m still touring,” she explained. “So it’s one of those things where my band is on the road with me or they’re on the show with me doing stuff.”

While the series will likely appeal to a broad audience, Clarkson says that if you’re not a music lover, you might not want to tune in. “We sing every day on the show and do a fan requests,” she continued. “It’s very musical, as well. It would be weird it wasn’t! If you don’t like music you probably shouldn’t watch.”