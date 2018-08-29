Kelly Clarkson for Super Bowl 53!

The 36-year-old The Voice judge delivered a captivating performance at the U.S. Open on Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, where she sang a few of her biggest hits including, “Since You Been Gone,” “Miss Independent” and “Stronger,” belting out powerful notes with each song.

Following the opening ceremony performance, some of Clarkson’s fans expressed their desire to see her headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.

“I feel like @Kelly_Clarkson just submitted her audition for the Super Bowl,” one fan tweeted.

“Omg @Kelly_Clarkson performing at the #USOpen50 opening ceremony. The most fitting anthem queen for the 50 yr anniversary. Also this opening is 1000x better than the Super Bowl halftime show- @nfl take note!!!! BOOK THIS QUEEN!!!!” another user wrote.

Another Twitter account holder tweeted, “Whoever is in charge of the super bowl halftime show may I introduce to you @kelly_clarkson. Way to go Kelly!”

“Why haven’t we had a Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl halftime show yet,” one fan said.

For the performance, mother of two Clarkson dazzled in a silver tasseled dress, which she paired with a black belt. She styled her signature blonde tresses in loose waves.

Clarkson has not yet addressed whether or not she would be interested in performing at the Super Bowl, but she did gush over her U.S. Open performance on social media.

“There’s nothing like opening for @SerenaWilliams at the @USOpen! — Team KC,” Clarkson tweeted.

After Clarkson’s performance, Serena Williams hit the court in a one shoulder pleated tulle skirt designed by Virgil Abloh for Off-White.

The 36-year-old tennis star beat Magda Linette.