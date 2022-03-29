The singer spoke to PEOPLE on Monday at the NBC talent show American Song Contest, which Clarkson co-hosts with Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson Is 'Not Concerned' About Turning 40 and Plans to Do a 'Whole Thing' to Celebrate

Kelly Clarkson is ready for 40!

On Monday night's red carpet of NBC talent show American Song Contest, Clarkson spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s special correspondent Adriana Cost about her upcoming milestone.

"I'm not concerned about it," the singer, 39, said about her birthday next month. "My life gets exponentially better each year. Which is what should happen, you should get wiser."

She continued, "I'm really excited. Everything's in a good place now."

When it comes to her celebration plans, Clarkson wants to do a "whole thing."

"I was gonna go low key and then, I just had a really fun time with my girlfriends in San Francisco," she said. "So I'm like, maybe I'll do that again."

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

When asked if she might take a trip somewhere like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Clarkson explained she doesn't have "long enough" with her busy schedule.

"I'm waiting till the summer — I'm actually doing [a] 'celebrate my 40 years summer,' whole thing. I'm doing a whole thing. So I'm just gonna be chilling. That's my happy 40."

Monday night was episode two of the competition series, which Clarkson co-hosts with Snoop Dogg.

At last week's premiere, the Grammy-winner clarified how she wants to be identified moving forward, considering her previously requested name change.

"I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name," Clarkson told PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s Costa. "I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson."

The Kelly Clarkson Show host then joked, "I don't think I can change Clarkson at this point. I'm 20 years in!"

The comment came following reports that Clarkson filed documents in February requesting a legal name change, according to multiple outlets. She reportedly petitioned to be known by only her first and middle names — Kelly Brianne — going forward.

US Weekly, which was first to obtain the docs, reported that Clarkson wrote that she had a "desire" to adjust her moniker, because "my new name more fully reflects who I am."

In American Song Contest, 56 artists — some already established, and some up-and-coming — will take the stage to perform original songs, each representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C.