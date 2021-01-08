Watch Kelly Clarkson Transform Drake's 'Hold On, We're Going Home' into Smooth R&B Jam

The singer gave a powerhouse performance of the 2013 track during Thursday's episode of her NBC talk show

Kelly Clarkson fans better "hold on" because the artist has nailed yet another epic performance during her latest Kellyoke segment.

During Thursday's episode of her NBC show, the American Idol alum put her own smooth spin on Drake's 2013 track "Hold On, We're Going Home."

The powerhouse singer crushed the rendition with help from her band, Y'all, who stood behind Clarkson as she took center stage in a long black dress.

The mom of two, 38, began the cover similar to the original track before adding her own twists to the song, which included several belts and riffs.

She quickly transformed the laid-back song from Drake's Nothing Was the Same album into an upbeat R&B jam.

"Sooooo Kelly's just gonna start 2021 out by casually bodying the best Drake song there is? Ok!! 😍😍😍😍😍," one fan commented on YouTube.

"She's that talented she can sing any genre," another user added.

A third fan wrote, "Kelly's head voice is just one of the best things that we can hear... I'm just sayin'❤️"

The fan-favorite Kellyoke segment features Clarkson covering different songs by other artists on each episode. Recently, she's performed renditions of Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Lady A's "Need You Now," Amy Winehouse's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," and Faith Hill's "It Matters to Me."

The singer also recently teamed up with the Vienna Boys Choir for the CW's "Silent Night – A Song for the World" musical documentary for a beautiful rendition of the beloved Christmas carol.

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson | Credit: The CW

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the documentary, which aired last month, Clarkson shared that her first experience out of the country involved the Vienna Boys Choir, which is made up of 100 choristers between the ages of 9 and 14.

"My first experience outside the U.S. when I was a sophomore in high school — we went to Vienna," she said. "That was the very first place we went, and we literally met the Vienna Boys Choir and got to hear them sing. It was so magical. I mean, you have teenagers who aren't generally listening to music like that sobbing because it was so beautiful. There's just something about a boy singing like that before they become men."