Kelly Clarkson Is 'Doing Great and Facing Forward' amid Divorce from Brandon Blackstock: Source

Kelly Clarkson is staying positive as she comes close to finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Days after a Los Angeles County judge ordered the songstress to pay Blackstock, 44, nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support, a source tells PEOPLE that Clarkson, 39, is "facing forward" and prioritizing the former couple's children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

"Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward," a first source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."

The source adds that the six-figure monthly settlement is solely temporary after a previous source told PEOPLE that the agreed-upon amount is half of what Blackstock — who used to work as Clarkson's manager — initially requested.

"The court order is what it is," the source explains. "It is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out."

Above all — as she continues to host her beloved Kelly Clarkson Show and serve as a coach on The Voice — Clarkson's priority is her two children.

"When she doesn't work, she is all about being a mom," a second source tells PEOPLE. "She loves being with her kids."

"Occasionally, she even takes her kids to work," the insider adds. "It's obvious that she wants to spend as much time with them as possible." Most recently, Clarkson and her two children made a summer vacation trip to Disney World in Florida.

The temporary spousal and child support agreement has Clarkson providing $150,000 monthly in spousal support, along with $45,601 in child support. (A source previously told PEOPLE that Blackstock had requested $436,000 a month.)

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. Last month, she requested that a judge sign off on the divorce and declare her legally single. In a declaration to the court obtained by PEOPLE, Clarkson said that she and Blackstock "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Clarkson was granted custody of her children back in November, a ruling that she was "pleased" with at the time, according to a source.

"As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce," said the source at the time. "It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody."

"Divorce is hard, and it gets tense for most couples going through it. But Kelly's primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids," the source added. "In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests."