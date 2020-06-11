Kelly Clarkson Revealed Her and Husband's 'Really Busy' Schedules Affected Family Life Before Split

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock — and the pair recently went through some major life changes ahead of the split.

The singer, 38, filed for divorce from her manager and husband Blackstock, 43, in Los Angeles on June 4, PEOPLE confirms. The pair married in a surprise ceremony in the fall of 2013 and share four children: Savannah, 18, and Seth, 14, from Blackstock's previous marriage, and their daughter River, who turns 6 on Friday, and their son Remington, 4.

Over the past year, both Clarkson and Blackstock have lead increasingly hectic careers. After several successful seasons as a coach on The Voice, Grammy winner Clarkson launched her own syndicated talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in September 2019. Blackstock is a longtime manager for Clarkson, as well as other A-listers including Blake Shelton.

Last year ahead of the launch of her hit TV show, Clarkson opened up about their busy lives in a PEOPLE cover story. Initially based in Nashville, the couple decided to move their family to Los Angeles more permanently to be closer to Clarkson's work, upon Blackstock's recommendation.

"My husband and I were actually talking a lot of pillow talk over months and months of time. Because we also lived in Nashville, so it was a big move for our family to move to L.A.," Clarkson told PEOPLE last August. "We ended up moving our whole family out here. It was kind of a big decision for us, but it just seemed like a new adventure, honestly. My husband is a really good salesman on ideas. He's just really good at pointing out things that maybe will push me out of my comfort zone, which is why we're really great partners in life as well."

At the time, Clarkson also revealed what it was like to work so closely to her spouse — or what she called "a lot of togetherness time."

"What's funny about Brandon and I is we have, well, the same temper, the same amount of like, 'Okay cool I was wrong. That was me,'" she said of working with her husband.

In the same interview, Clarkson went on to discuss her and Blackstock's dynamic as spouses and colleagues, both in and out of the office.

"Even the show here, he has his own office. I have my own office. And he's always on the phone ... he's always working. "When we vacation — we just took our first family vacation and had a really good chunk of time because we knew things were about to be really busy. He goes off and does stuff with the kids, and then I'll do something else with the other two. We do a really good job of being like, 'I need some me time.'"

