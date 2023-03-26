Kelly Clarkson Details New Album 'Chemistry': 'The Arc of an Entire Relationship'

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her upcoming album.

The singer-songwriter shared new details about her latest record, including the title and its inspiration, on Twitter Sunday.

"It is officially time to tell you that I've been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," Clarkson, 40, began the video. She then revealed that she'd named the album Chemistry — teasing that it also could be one of the tracks' titles.

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," explained Clarkson.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," she continued.

"Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you," she added. "I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album."

While she didn't disclose an exact release date, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer said the album is "coming out soon," with singles from the record dropping "even sooner."

"And when I say soon, I mean really soon," Clarkson clarified. "I'm nervous, but I'm excited about putting it out. It's coming!"

Clarkson previously teased fans on Saturday when she tweeted just a wine glass, broken heart and sun emoji — the same emojis she added to her video on Sunday.

Before then, the musician shared details about the photoshoot for the album cover in January.

"I do whatever it takes to get out of a shoot — it's not my happy place," Clarkson said, adding that this one felt different. "It felt like me. I was able to be free and be myself."

"You're gonna want [it] on a vinyl just for the picture alone... that's incredible and that's not photoshopped."

Last September, Clarkson opened up about the new album during a cover story interview with Variety.

"I'm working on my album this week. It's coming out next year. And this is an important album," Clarkson told the outlet. "I'm working on this in therapy — I have a hard time vocalizing what I'm feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It's just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago."

Nearly seven years after their October 2013 nuptials, Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences, in June 2020. She seemingly began creating the album shortly afterward, telling Variety it's been in the works for "two years."

"When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard," said Clarkson. "My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?' A lot of those are the ones that are on the album."

Detailing the album's subject matter, she continued, "So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there's everything on the album. It's almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn't evolve how you want."