Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato Talk About Depression: It's a 'Daily Effort in Trying to Be Positive'

"You are fearless and courageous and real as f---, you know? I love that about you," Demi Lovato said to Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato had a candid conversation about their mental health.

The singers commended one another for continuing to be open about depression during a discussion on the latest virtual episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I've suffered from depression," Clarkson, 38, told Lovato, 27.

"I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood, you've been trained to just keep going and you can handle it," the mom of two said. "Especially as a woman, it's like, 'Don't let them see you sweat.' I just love that you're open about that because not everybody's as vulnerable being like that. And I think it's helpful for your fans."

As Lovato thanked Clarkson for her kind words, the former Disney Channel star complimented the American Idol champion for being a role model.

"You were like the first idol that I ever had. I wouldn't be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken and vulnerable and fearless if I hadn't had you to look up to, so I thank you for that," Lovato said.

"I looked at you as my idol growing up. You are fearless and courageous and real as f---, you know? I love that about you. When I was younger I always thought to myself, 'If I ever make it, I want to be like her because she's real and she's genuine,' " she continued.

But Clarkson, who recently filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years, added that she's a work in progress. "I'm not all the time. It takes work," the talk show host said.

"I think everybody looks at us, like even when you overcome something, they're like, 'OK, she's already overcome that.' I'm like, 'No, no, no that's a daily effort in trying to be positive.' That's not a given like you're just over it and you went to some magic therapy session and it's over," Clarkson shared.

"I think that's a daily thing you work at and a daily thing that I work out. It's not easy to always have a spotlight on you and arrows being aimed at you, especially when you are vulnerable and you give people more ammo for all the trolls out there," she told Lovato.

Amid national unrest, following the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Breonna Taylor, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans may be struggling mentally and emotionally.

Lovato told PEOPLE in April that she would advise her fans and followers to seek help. "Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength. Oftentimes our society tells us that if we ask for help, we are weak. But the strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help, whatever shape or form that is," said the star, who launched The Mental Health Fund to support four organizations dedicated to crisis counseling via text message.