'Blasphemy!' Kelly Clarkson Defends Red Wine After Maren Morris Declares It 'Gross'

Kelly Clarkson loves her wine, and she will defend it until the end.

After country singer Maren Morris declared red wine as “gross” to her followers on Friday, the Voice coach, 36, quickly offered to introduce her to some excellent reds.

“Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross. #UnrefinedPalate,” tweeted Morris, 28. Responded Clarkson: “#Blasphemy…..I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying. This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this. #CodeRedWine”

Earlier this year, Clarkson — who’s mom to River Rose, 4, Remington, 2, and husband Brandon Blackstock‘s older children Seth and Savannah (from a previous marriage) — revealed to PEOPLE that the secret to raising four kids is some liquid courage.

Kelly Clarkson with Remington and River Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

“They are challenging,” she said about her big family. “Wine is necessary. They’re great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you’re like ‘Damn.’ They call you out. They teach me.”

Maren Morris J. Merritt/Getty

While Morris might not be a fan of red wine, there’s one alcohol she does gravitate towards: Tequila.

“That’s my go-to — to calm the nerves, energize. Then great music, great food, great people. You can’t really go wrong with those pillars,” the “Sugar” singer told PEOPLE earlier this year about planning her wedding.