Kelly Clarkson Claps Back at Twitter User Dissing Teen 'God Bless America' Singer at Indy 500

Kelly Clarkson is coming to Chevel Shepherd‘s defense.

The Voice coach and Shepherd — who won season 15 of the show in December, under the tutelage of Clarkson — both performed at the 2019 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, where Shepherd delivered a rendition of “God Bless America” while Clarkson belted out the National Anthem.

Some people weren’t impressed with teenager Shepherd’s performance, and felt it necessary to take to social media to express their distaste. One described the song as the “Absolute WORST version of God Bless America I’ve ever heard,” which they tweeted at Clarkson.

“I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it,” the former American Idol winner, 37, clapped back. “Also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl.”

“Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this,” she added.

I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it. Also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this. https://t.co/dAEhl4MamV — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 26, 2019

Much to the surprise of fans, Clarkson’s team member was announced as the winner of season 15 during The Voice‘s live finale on Dec. 18.

“I am still hyperventilating,” Shepherd told reporters after the show. “I am very blessed. … I am super excited.”

“It’s been crazy just getting the opportunity,” she continued. “Not many teenagers, not many 16-year-olds, get the opportunity to stand on The Voice stage and sing on national television for the world and get mentored by Kelly Clarkson and Mariah Carey and Thomas Rhett. It’s just been awesome, and it’s been life-changing.”

As Clarkson would admit herself, if anyone had a slip-on on Sunday, it was her. The “Miss Independent” hitmaker nearly took a tumble on the Indy 500 red carpet, but played it off perfectly — first with a curtsy, and then with a funny tweet.

A fan shared a Twitter video of Clarkson tripping on the red carpet in heels before catching herself, whipping around to see the cause of her trip and triumphantly throwing her hands up to tell everyone she was okay.

The singer retweeted the video and added a message of her own, explaining a pesky crack had been covered up by the red carpet.

“Best part of my day is always revealing to people that might not know how utterly not cool I am,” she wrote, adding four crying-laughing emojis. “That damn crack was hidden by the carpet man! #Indy500.”