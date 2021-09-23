Kelly Clarkson Drops Sassy Breakup Christmas Song as She Announces Star-Studded Holiday Album

Kelly Clarkson is clear: Christmas isn't #canceled, just you.

More Christmas music is on the way from Clarkson! On Thursday, the songstress, 39, released the first single off her upcoming holiday album When Christmas Comes Around, "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)."

"You ruined all my favorite things (All my favorite things)/But you won't take Christmas from me," she sings in the pre-chrous, seemingly referring to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. (Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020.)

In the chorus, she adds "This year Christmas won't be quite so blue/And I'm gonna shout too much and dance in the snow/Drink just enough to let us go/Christmas isn't canceled, just you."

kelly clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: carter smith

Clarkson's new album — slated for Oct. 15 — will feature 15 songs, including several original ones and covers of holiday classics.

The LP will also feature some top artists: Ariana Grande will be featured on "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," Chris Stapleton will appear on "Glow" and Brett Eldredge is featured on the previously released track "Under the Mistletoe."

"My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally 'when Christmas comes around,'" Clarkson said in a press release. "Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us."

kelly clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: carter smith

"Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album," she added. "Each year you may even have a new favorite, depending on where you are in your life. While change can be unpredictable, there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one's life and let possibility wander."

This isn't Clarkson's first festive music endeavor. She previously released holiday albums My December in 2007 and Wrapped in Red in 2013. Wrapped in Red featured Ronnie Dunn on "Baby, It's Cold Outside" and Reba McEntire on "Silent Night." She also dropped two Christmas singles last year.

"You'll have lots to listen to..." Clarkson wrote on Instagram about the album.

Here's the album's tracklist:

Merry Christmas Baby It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You) Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know) Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Glow (feat. Chris Stapleton) Santa Baby Santa Can't You Hear Me (feat. Ariana Grande) Last Christmas Jingle Bell Rock Blessed Christmas Come Early Under the Mistletoe (feat. Brett Eldredge)* All I Want for Christmas Is You* Christmas Eve*