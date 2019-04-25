Kelly Clarkson’s pre-concert routine includes some help from her 4-year-old daughter River Rose in the music video for her new song “Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls. Clarkson, 37, voices the upcoming animated movie’s main character Moxy, who learns to love her imperfections and discovers fitting in isn’t the answer to acceptance.

In the “Broken & Beautiful” video, released on Thursday, Clarkson’s daughter River tries on a headband and does her mom’s makeup while the Voice coach gets ready in her dressing room. The music video also shows Clarkson taking the stage with her animated counterpart as she offers a message of empowerment.

“I know I’m superwoman. I know I’m strong,” Clarkson sings. “I know I’ve got this because I’ve had it all along. I’m phenomenal. I’m enough. I don’t need you to tell me who to be.”

Clarkson and her daughter River Rose in the "Broken & Beautiful" video.

The American Idol winner calls the UglyDolls track “one of my favorite things that I’ve ever been able to record” — in part because Pink wrote the song.

“I’m a huge Pink fan,” Clarkson says in a PEOPLE exclusive clip. “And two, there couldn’t have been a more perfect song written for the whole theme of this movie.”

Clarkson, also mom to 3-year-old son Remington Alexander with her husband Brandon Blackstock, admits she felt “pretty excited when I got asked to do UglyDolls,” which opens on May 3.

“I love animated films,” she says, “so I was like, ‘That’s rad!’ “