Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose, 4, Stars Alongside Mom in the Singer's UglyDolls Music Video

The American Idol winner voices the forthcoming animated film's main character and sings the movie's theme song "Broken & Beautiful"

placeholder
By
Dana Rose Falcone
April 25, 2019 12:55 PM

Kelly Clarkson’s pre-concert routine includes some help from her 4-year-old daughter River Rose in the music video for her new song “Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls. Clarkson, 37, voices the upcoming animated movie’s main character Moxy, who learns to love her imperfections and discovers fitting in isn’t the answer to acceptance.

In the “Broken & Beautiful” video, released on Thursday, Clarkson’s daughter River tries on a headband and does her mom’s makeup while the Voice coach gets ready in her dressing room. The music video also shows Clarkson taking the stage with her animated counterpart as she offers a message of empowerment.

“I know I’m superwoman. I know I’m strong,” Clarkson sings. “I know I’ve got this because I’ve had it all along. I’m phenomenal. I’m enough. I don’t need you to tell me who to be.”

Clarkson and her daughter River Rose in the "Broken & Beautiful" video.

The American Idol winner calls the UglyDolls track “one of my favorite things that I’ve ever been able to record” — in part because Pink wrote the song.

“I’m a huge Pink fan,” Clarkson says in a PEOPLE exclusive clip. “And two, there couldn’t have been a more perfect song written for the whole theme of this movie.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson‘s UglyDolls Theme Song Is Her Favorite Because Pink Wrote It

Clarkson, also mom to 3-year-old son Remington Alexander with her husband Brandon Blackstock, admits she felt “pretty excited when I got asked to do UglyDolls,” which opens on May 3.

“I love animated films,” she says, “so I was like, ‘That’s rad!’ “

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.