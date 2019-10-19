Kelly Clarkson Duets with Cyndi Lauper on 'True Colors' and Says It's a 'Dream Come True'

Kelly Clarkson is living the dream!

During Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer, 37, welcomed Cyndi Lauper onto the talk show as one of her guests.

Little did Clarkson know, having Lauper, 66, on her show would also mark the moment that all of her dreams came true, as the pair decided to perform a stripped down duet of Lauper’s iconic song “True Colors.”

“You start us off, I’m so excited!” Clarkson said ahead of the duet, with her hands cupped around her mouth in joy.

During the performance, the duo traded verses — Lauper taking the first, while Clarkson took the second — before they joined together and harmonized during the choruses. Lauper also played the dulcimer throughout the acoustic duet.

After the stars finished singing, Clarkson happily exclaimed, “Life made! I’m not kidding, that was a dream come true for me. Thank you!”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Clarkson has performed one of Lauper’s songs. During the final stop of her Meaning Of Life Tour in April, Clarkson covered Lauper’s hit “Time After Time” with Kelsea Ballerini, who served as her opening act on the tour.

But it appears that Lauper is also a big fan of Clarkson’s — and used one of her songs to pick herself up.

During their conversation on Friday, Lauper revealed that she loved Clarkson’s song “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”.

“You know that song?!” the American Idol alum excitedly asked, throwing her hands into the air. “I’m so cool right now!”

“I do,” Lauper responded back. “Whenever I was feeling really downtrodden, I would sing along with you.”

Clarkson was taken aback by the confession, admitting, “I love that you’ve even heard it!” to which Lauper quipped back, “Are you kidding? It was a huge hit.”

“Day made, check,” Clarkson joyfully said. “Oh my god, thank you!”

Cyndi Lauper and Kelly Clarkson

“True Colors” was the title track from Lauper’s 1986 album. After its release, the song spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Lauper a Grammy nomination for best female pop vocal performance, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The tune later became the name of Lauper’s True Colors Fund, which works to end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth, who make up 40 percent of the approximately 3.7 million kids on the street.

The fund focuses on training and education and creates a network for caregivers, government agencies and charities to work together.

Cyndi Lauper

Lauper was once a runway, herself, and lived in a homeless shelter for runaways as a teen. She felt the song’s title was especially fitting for the organization’s name as it quickly became an anthem for the LGBTQ community.

“You can’t throw away our youth, our youth is our future,” Lauper said during Friday’s show. “Honestly, we won’t have a future if we don’t listen to them.”

To benefit her organization, Lauper is set to host her annual Home For the Holidays concert on Dec. 10 at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets are available to purchase now on truecolorsunited.org.