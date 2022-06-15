Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Womanizer' After Britney Spears Seemingly Called Her Out for 2008 Comments

Clarkson's cover arrives shortly after Spears appeared to reference statements made about her in 2008 in the since-deleted caption of an Instagram video posted last week

Kelly Clarkson is proving she's a fan of Britney Spears.

On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer-songwriter performed a cover of Spears' 2008 single "Womanizer" for its daily Kellyoke segment — less than a week after Clarkson was seemingly called out by the newlywed pop icon for comments made in 2008 about her highly publicized breakdown.

Clarkson, 40, donned a colorfully patterned, flowing dress to perform a rock-laced take on the song, for which her band Y'all intensified the drum and electric guitar parts.

"Superstar, where you from? How's it going? / I know you got a clue what you're doing," sang the former American Idol star. "You can play brand new to all the other chicks out here / But I know what you are, what you are, baby."

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Womanizer' By Britney Spears | Kellyoke Kelly Clarkson | Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Clarkson's cover arrived shortly after Spears, 40, appeared to reference statements the "Since U Been Gone" singer said about her more than a decade ago in the since-deleted caption of an Instagram video posted last week.

"'I don't forget' … don't you just wish she would say she's kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I've had my share," wrote Spears alongside a video of her dancing to "Mine" by Bazzi. "Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I'm not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!"

She seemed to be nodding to an interview Clarkson gave to radio station Q100 in 2008, the year after Spears released Blackout and underwent a divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

At the time, Spears had also recently made headlines for shaving her head and spending time in a rehab center. In 2008, she was placed under a conservatorship that lasted 13 years until it was terminated in November 2021.

In the interview, during which the radio hosts said Spears was "teetering on crazy" for using a mysterious British accent while speaking to paparazzi, Clarkson admitted she didn't know much about the "...Baby One More Time" singer's situation and wondered if it was a joke.

"Man, but wouldn't it be funny if she's just totally screwing with everyone?" said Clarkson at 25 amid the promotional cycle for her All I Ever Wanted album. "Cause it'd be real funny if she were like, 'Just kidding!' I mean, think about it."

"She's done no press for her album [Blackout], which I love by the way," she continued. "She's done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff."