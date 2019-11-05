Watch Kelly Clarkson Take on Taylor Swift's 'Delicate' in Latest Kellyoke Cover

Is it too soon to do this yet?

To celebrate Taylor Swift’s appearance as a Mega Mentor on this season of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, who is a coach on the hit singing competition, dedicated Tuesday’s edition of her talk show’s Kellyoke segment to the pop star.

Clarkson sang “Delicate,” the sixth single off Swift’s 2017 album Reputation, choosing to stay mostly true to Swift’s version, until the end of the song when she infused her trademark powerhouse vocals into the mix. The performance is slated to air during on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, but Clarkson released it a day early.

Swift first appeared in last Monday’s episode of The Voice, and will wrap up her mentor sessions with Tuesday’s installment. This week, Swift serves as Mega Mentor once again to all the coaches’ teams on the final nights of the Knockouts (where two people from each team are singing a song of their choosing to perform against a teammate).

As for Clarkson, in addition to her duties as a Voice coach and talk show host, she just announced that she will be headlining a Las Vegas residency starting in April.

Watch Clarkson’s “Delicate” cover above.