Watch Kelly Clarkson's Astounding Rendition of Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' During Kellyoke Segment

Kelly Clarkson has done it again.

On Monday, the American Idol alum nailed yet another performance during the beloved Kellyoke segment of her NBC talk show.

This time, Clarkson crushed a rendition of Justin Bieber's hit song "Sorry."

While wearing black dress, the mom of two started the band's take on the 2015 song quietly, before showing off her powerful vocals as she hit the high notes while the studio became engulfed in flashing bright lights.

"Is there anything Kelly can't sing?" one fan commented on YouTube.

"Her voice fits every single song," said another.

"OK now we need a collab with JB," a third fan added.

The fan-favorite Kellyoke segment features Clarkson covering different songs by other artists on each episode. Recently, she's performed renditions of Lady A's "Need You Now," Amy Winehouse's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," and Faith Hill's "It Matters to Me."

Clarkson kicked off season 2 of her talk show in September, during which she addressed her split from husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

"As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life," she shared, speaking to a virtual audience from the studio. "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, who also has kids Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14, from a previous marriage, on June 4.

"We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," she continued during the premiere episode. "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

The "Stronger" singer also addressed how she is doing personally. "Everybody keeps asking 'Are you OK?' and I am — the answer is yes,” she said, going on to say that she has been using music as a way to channel her feelings.

"When I got upset when I was a kid I had a problem saying how I felt and my mom told me to start writing," Clarkson said. "And that's actually how I get my feelings out, so I probably won't speak about it too much but you definitely will hear it musically."