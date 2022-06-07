Kelly Clarkson Covers the Late George Michael's Jazzy Classic 'Careless Whisper' for Kellyoke Segment

Clarkson delivered a bossa nova take on the Wham! musician's chart-topping 1984 single on Tuesday's episode of her NBC talk show

Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to the late George Michael!

For Tuesday's installment of her NBC talk show's daily Kellyoke segment, Clarkson delivered a bossa nova take on the Wham! musician's chart-topping 1984 single "Careless Whisper."

The 40-year-old pop star remained faithful to Michael's original jazzy version — first released on his Make It Big album — sonically and vocally, though her band Y'all utilized a soulful acoustic guitar in place of the song's signature saxophone riff.

"I'm never gonna dance again / Guilty feet have got no rhythm / Though it's easy to pretend / I know you're not a fool," crooned Clarkson, who donned a long, flowy patterned dress as she belted out the track.

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

"I should've known better than to cheat a friend / And waste the chance that I'd been given / So I'm never gonna dance again / The way I danced with you, oh," she continued singing.

"Careless Whisper" isn't the first song Clarkson's covered by Michael — who died at 53 of heart disease in 2016 — as she's previously performed "Faith" and Wham!'s "Last Christmas" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In the Kellyoke clip's YouTube comment section, fans raved about Clarkson's version of the classic hit, which has been certified platinum in the United States.

"Kelly ALWAYS pulls you into whatever song she sings," wrote one fan. "Her storytelling makes you want to stop whatever you're doing and just sit down and listen to what she is talking about in the song she is singing. She brings life into every single song she sings no matter what genre she's doing."

"'Careless Whisper' is the greatest pop song ever written, change my mind," another viewer said.