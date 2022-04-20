For the performance, Clarkson donned an eclectic look complete with a purple and green mixed pattern mini dress cinched by a black leather belt and paired with large gold earrings and a teased updo

Kelly Clarkson Sports '80s Fashion to Cover A Flock of Seagulls' 'I Ran (So Far Away)' During Kellyoke Segment

Kelly Clarkson ran so far away — and wound up in the '80s!

On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old pop star host performed an energetic cover of A Flock of Seagulls' 1982 hit "I Ran (So Far Away)" while sporting the decade's funky fashion in her NBC show's daily Kellyoke segment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the performance, which went down during the talk show's '80s week, Clarkson donned an eclectic look complete with a purple and green mixed pattern mini dress cinched by a black leather belt and paired with large gold earrings and a teased updo, with the members of her band Y'all also dressed in funky looks and hairstyles from the decade.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer's take on the British band's new wave classic was relatively faithful to the original version, though Y'all altered its dated studio production with crisp live instruments, and Clarkson added some of her signature vocal runs while belting out the track.

"I walked along the avenue / I never thought I'd meet a girl like you… / With auburn hair and tawny eyes / The kind of eyes that hypnotize me through… / And I ran, I ran so far away," sang the Emmy winner. "I just ran, I ran all night and day / I couldn't get away."

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'I Ran (So Far Away)' By A Flock Of Seagulls | Kellyoke Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Following the Kellyoke segment, viewers flocked to its YouTube comment section to express their reactions, with many appreciating Clarkson's ability to seamlessly navigate through musical genres. "I should've known that Clarkson and Y'all could perform new wave stuff," wrote one YouTube user. "Why am I not surprised that this was an awesome cover?"

Other fans noted the band members' commitment to the '80s fashion, with one writing, "Kelly slayed as normal but can we appreciate dude on the keytar paying homage to flock of seagulls with that hairdo lmmfao😂."

A particularly passionate viewer spoke to Clarkson's daily karaoke segment's significance in culture. "I've been around awhile," they wrote. "We very well may look back, & realize 'Kelly-oke' was a transformative event in the presentation of modern music."