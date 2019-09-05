Kelly Clarkson is channeling country superstar Dolly Parton to prep for her first day on the job.

To help promote her new syndicated daytime talk show, the American Idol champ and Grammy winner recorded a cover of Parton’s 1980 classic “9 to 5” — singing the tune in a new music video that dropped Thursday.

Of course, Clarkson made sure the video had plenty of personality. In addition to her flawless vocals, the 37-year-old donned a series of working girl costumes, dressing up as everything from a car mechanic to a waitress, construction worker, firefighter and police officer.

She was backed by “her fellow working women,” according to the video’s description.

Clarkson’s self-titled talk show kicks off on Monday.

It’s a perfect fit for the star. “I feel like this show is an extension of all the things I love about my career,” she told PEOPLE last month. “I actually enjoy doing interviews. I’m not normal, because none of my friends in the business like it, but I love talking. So, surprise!”

Each show will open with a cover song, something Clarkson honed during her years on the road.

“I’ve been doing that forever,” Clarkson said. “We’ve made the show an extension of what I already do on tour. “

The most important factor for Clarkson, though, will be the audience. “[They’re] kind of a co-host,” she explained, adding that she brought them closer on set to make the room feel warmer. “I play off of them. … Everybody’s kind of in the same area.”

And while a slew of celebrity guests are expected — like American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, who will all reunite on the show — Clarkson said she’ll also be focusing on real stories from real people.

“I want to have a well-rounded show,” said Clarkson. “That’s an example of my personality in general. The thing people say most about me is that I’m not really famous. I don’t act like a famous person. I’m very much like, I go to Target every week, and I fill up my buggy just like everybody else. I’m just very normal. So I want the show to kind of reflect all of that.”

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson Jim Wright

Filming her talk show, as well as the new season of The Voice, won’t stop Clarkson from focusing on what’s most important: her home life with husband Brandon Blackstock and their four young kids (daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3, as well as daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 12, from Blackstock’s previous marriage).

“When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, ‘I have to drop my kids off at school.’ And I’m always the one who puts them to bed,” she told PEOPLE.

The star’s show doesn’t start taping until her morning school run is done. “You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it’s an important thing,” she said. “And don’t feel guilty about it.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres Monday, Sept. 9 in syndication on NBC-owned television stations. For more information visit KellyClarksonShow.com.