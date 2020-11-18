"Love the way Kelly puts her own stamp on this song," wrote one fan about Clarkson's rendition

Watch Kelly Clarkson Channel Amy Winehouse in Kellyoke Cover of 'Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow'

This cover sent us flying.

On Wednesday's The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson performed a powerful rendition of Amy Winehouse's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" during her beloved Kellyoke segment.

In a relaxed outfit, the singer-turned-host, 38, gave a rendition of the track in a way that mirrored her own style — hitting her own signature high notes — while matching the late star's vocals.

"I'd like to know that your love / Is a love I can be sure of," she sings as she adds the perfect ad libs. "So tell me now, 'cause I won't ask again / Will you still love me tomorrow."

Fans of Clarkson filled the YouTube video's comments with positive messages for The Voice coach.

"I'd pay to hear KC sing the warning label on my hairdryer!!!!" wrote one fan.

"One of the best ever, the best of her contemporaries," another added. "Quite a legacy of an exceptional voice and musical chops that few can compare to. Thank you Kelly."

"Love the way Kelly puts her own stamp on this song. She is definitely a super star!!!" wrote a third.

The song, originally recorded by The Shirelles in 1960, was covered by Winehouse for the Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason soundtrack in 2004.

After Winehouse's death in 2011, Clarkson shared a lengthy tribute to the singer calling her an "idol."

"I'm angry. What a waste of a gifted person. What a shame she saw no hope. I have been that low emotionally and mentally and that is overwhelming," she wrote then. "I keep asking myself why some of us are spared and the others are made examples."

"I am distraught. I am also extremely grateful and thankful for the people who love me and support me," she ended her note. "Without such amazing friends and family who knows where I'd be."