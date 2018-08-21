Kelly Clarkson Claps Back at Homophobic Twitter User Who Slammed Same-Sex Marriage

Kelly Clarkson did not hold her tongue when a fan slammed same-sex marriage on Twitter.

In 2016, the 36-year-old singer helped now-newlyweds Kiana and Amanda Clark get engaged when she invited them on stage at one of her concerts.

While on stage, Kiana talked about Clarkson’s influence on her life and later got down on one knee and asked Amanda to marry her.

On Sunday, Kiana sent a special shoutout to Clarkson by tweeting a photo from their wedding writing, “@Kelly_Clarkson WE DID IT!”

In response, Clarkson retweeted the photo and wrote “Congrats you two!!

”

Unfortunately, not everyone was thrilled to see Kiana and Amanda’s happy ending. One fan of Clarkson slammed their union by using a misspelled homophobic slur.

“Sorry Kelly…. love your music but I don’t dig the d––––…still a sin any way you cut it….still a sin any way you cut,” the fan tweeted.

While Clarkson initially did not want to give the user any attention, she decided to address the comment anyway.

“I almost didn’t respond 2 this because hate doesn’t deserve a spotlight but u know what, truth does, & the truth is that God is Love, & Love shared between two people should be praised not condemned in my personal opinion,” Clarkson responded.

“I love u 2 although we see the world/love differently,” Clarkson added.

Throughout her career, Clarkson has been an avid supporter of the LBGTQ community.

In 2017, Clarkson revealed she was helping with a new fundraising campaign for the It Gets Better Project, which is a nonprofit organization that utilizes the power of media to provide critical support, encouragement, and hope to LGBTQ+ youth.

“As a mother and as someone who wants my kids to grow up in a world where they know their self-worth she is a ‘huge supporter of the It Gets Better Project and its goal to uplift young LGBTQ+ people through messages of hope and positivity,'” Clarkson, who the mother to daughter River Rose,4, and son Remington, 2, with husband Brandon Blackstock expressed in a statement released to PEOPLE.