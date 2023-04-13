Kelly Clarkson Channels 'The Breakfast Club' with Fun Kellyoke Cover of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'

The Grammy winner crooned through the 1985 hit with ease on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show

As you walk on by, will you call Kelly Clarkson's name?

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner performed a high-energy cover of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds for the program's daily Kellyoke segment.

For the performance, Clarkson, 40, donned a dark, shimmery dress with pockets that was cinched with one of her signature chunky belts and paired with black boots.

The powerhouse vocalist crooned with ease through the classic 1985 hit song, written by producer Keith Forsey and the guitarist Steve Schiff for the band Simple Minds, who recorded the track for the film The Breakfast Club. It later reached No. 1 in the United States.

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' By Simple Minds | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson.

It'd be hard to forget about Clarkson at the moment, as she's currently gearing up to release two brand-new singles, "Me" and "Mine," on Friday. The tracks will serve as the first tastes of her upcoming album Chemistry, which she's described as chronicling "the arc of an entire relationship" — "the good, the bad, the ugly."

Last week, she teased "Me" on Instagram — including a lyric that seems to directly respond to her 2015 love song "Piece by Piece," written about ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. After nearly seven years of marriage, the pair divorced in 2020.

"I don't need somebody to hold me / Don't need somebody to love me / Don't need somebody to pick these pieces up," sang Clarkson in the a cappella clip. "I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I've been holdin' / Don't need to need somebody / When I got me."

The confident lyrics appear to call back to the chorus of "Piece by Piece," a song that praised then-husband Blackstock, 46, for providing affection and care to Clarkson and their children that the "Walk Away" performer didn't receive from her own father.

Kelly Clarkson speaks at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson.

"Piece by piece, he collected me / Up off the ground where you abandoned things / Piece by piece, he filled the holes / That you burned in me at 6 years old," she sings on the 2015 song, referencing the age she was when her own parents got divorced.

She also teased "Mine" on Instagram last week, revealing the lyrics: "Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used / Like you used mine."

In addition to the new album, Clarkson will embark on a Las Vegas concert residency this summer, titled chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson. It's currently set to run for 10 shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater from July 29 through Aug. 19.

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!" read a press statement from the "Love So Soft" performer, who hasn't performed an official string of concerts since 2019's Meaning of Life Tour. "The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!"

