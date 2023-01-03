Kelly Clarkson is getting melancholy for one of her first Kellyoke covers of 2023.

On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter performed a stripped-down, acoustic cover of Katy Perry's 2011 hit single "The One That Got Away" for the NBC talk show's daily Kellyoke segment.

Accompanied only by her guitarist Jaco Caraco — rather than her full band, Y'all — for the intimate performance, Clarkson donned a simple, mid-length red dress cinched with a chunky belt, paired with black tights and leather boots as she crooned out the pop ballad's brokenhearted lyrics.

"In another life, I would be your girl / We'd break all our promises, be us against the world," sang the 40-year-old American Idol alum and talk show host. "In another life, I would make you stay / So I don't have to say you were the one that got away."

The song's lyrics feel especially pertinent to Clarkson's life, as she settled her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock — with whom she shares two kids, daughter River Rose and son Remington "Remy" Alexander — in March 2022.

In October, she spoke to Khloé Kardashian on The Kelly Clarkson Show about what it takes to fall out of love with an ex, asking her to elaborate on then-recent comments that she's trying to "learn to un-love" ex Tristan Thompson. "How'd you do that? Asking for a friend," said Clarkson.

The "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" singer continued, "It's hard. I think it's the most ridiculous thing sometimes when something doesn't work out and you're in a relationship and you're so deeply in love — and people are like 'Oh yeah, why can't you [move on].'"

"I think I might always love that person, I don't know if it goes away," added Clarkson, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Blackstock in 2020.

Other songs recently featured in the Kellyoke segment include Scandal's "The Warrior," the late Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and Gin Blossoms' "Found Out About You."