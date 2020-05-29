Kelly Clarkson Channels the Beach Boys to Sing 'Kokomo' — with John Stamos on Bongos!

"That was so cool of you to join us, man. I have loved you since Full House days," said Kelly Clarkson after the cover

On Thursday, in a new installment of her daytime talk show's "Kellyoke" cover series, Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to the Beach Boys by singing their 1988 tune "Kokomo." And who else to collaborate with on the sunny rendition than avid Beach Boys stan John Stamos?

"Oh I wanna take you down to Kokomo / We'll get there fast / And then we'll take it slow," sings Clarkson, 38, as Stamos, 56, provides an assist on the bongos. "That's where we wanna go / Way down in Kokomo."

Stamos, of course, is a major fan of the Grammy-winning band, having performed with the group onstage and appeared on-screen with them during his Full House days.

"You can't cover @TheBeachBoys without @JohnStamos! 🙌," the Kelly Clarkson Show wrote on Twitter. "Grab your shades — today's QUARaoke is whisking us away to sunnier shores 😎"

In the clip, which showed the musical collaborators each enjoying a bit of a festive stay-cation while social distancing, Clarkson took a moment to thank Stamos for the appearance — and gush over her Uncle Jesse fandom.

"Thank you so much to John Stamos on percussion," she said. "That was so cool of you to join us, man. I have loved you since Full House days. That was so cool!"

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, Beach Boys frontman Mike Love spoke about the group's future touring — and confirmed Stamos' adoration for their music.

“He loves the Beach Boys, and has all his life,” Love, 79, said of the actor.

Love recently penned a new tune titled "This Too Shall Pass," on which Stamos plays drums. Each contributing member performed their individual bits in seven different locations while self-isolating, and then compiled them all together for the final product.

"Everybody had their own home studio setups and everything," he said of the collaboration. "It was really weird, but it sounds like we’re all together, and I think it came out great. I’m really happy about it, and people are loving it."

Love said Stamos has "been a friend for so long," and recalled shows in the 1980s when he would join them.