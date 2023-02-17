Kelly Clarkson Channels a '90s Dance Party with Empowering Kellyoke Cover of Cher's 'Strong Enough'

Clarkson unleashed a high-energy nod to the Goddess of Pop on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show

By
Published on February 17, 2023 01:55 PM

Kelly Clarkson knows a thing or two about writing empowering anthems — and for those that she didn't write, she certainly knows how to make them her own.

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 40-year-old host and vocal great performed a high-energy cover of Cher's "Strong Enough" for her daily Kellyoke segment.

The performance started with a gentle piano backing Clarkson's pipes as she sang the first verse, before her stage lights shined bright at the top of chorus. The rest of her band — fittingly called My Band Y'all — then joined in for the dance-worthy number as Clarkson belted the remainder of the tune.

"I don't need your sympathy / There's nothing you can say or do for me / And I don't want a miracle / You'll never change for no one," Clarkson sang alongside the piano. "And I hear your reasons why / Where did you sleep last night? / And was she worth it / Was she worth it?"

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Strong Enough' By Cher
The Kelly Clarkson Show

During the cover of the 1998 classic, Clarkson wore a funky patterned dress with one of her go-to belts, proving she's also "Strong Enough" to take a fun fashion risk, too.

The Cher track was penned by songwriters Mark Taylor and Paul Barry for her 1998 LP Believe, and ended up peaking at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself earned a Grammy nod for best pop vocal album the following year, and proved to be a commercial success while peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

This isn't the first time Clarkson has toyed with a Cher song on her show, either. After meeting Cher for the first time at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, Clarkson shared a performance of "If I Could Turn Back Time" in 2019, and the host even had the music legend, 76, on her show back in December.

Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

During Cher's appearance on the talk show, the two women reminisced on their respective visits to Willie Nelson's tour bus over the years. "I was shocked that [your '70s perfume] didn't smell like marijuana. I'm just going to be honest with you up front," Clarkson said. "I was like, 'Oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson's bus.'"

"Oh my God, I've been on Willie Nelson's bus," Cher replied. "It smells exactly like marijuana."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Clarkson explained that she got a "contact high" from Nelson's bus, Cher compared the vehicle to a Los Angeles dispensary. "It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in — but when you walked out, you were definitely hungry," Cher said.

Other recent performances during Clarkson's Kellyoke segment have included Labelle's 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade" The Mamas & The Papas' "California Dreamin'," Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't," Rihanna's "Umbrella" and SWV's "I'm So Into You."

Related Articles
Cher attends the CFDA Fashion Awards; Willie Nelson on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Cher Says There's 'Drugs Everywhere' on Willie Nelson's Tour Bus: 'It Smells Exactly Like Marijuana'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUjNQL2SjPk. Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Unforgettable' By Nat King Cole | Kellyoke. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson Covers Nat King Cole's Classic Hit 'Unforgettable' for Kellyoke Segment on MLK Day
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Croons Through a Jazzy Cover of Labelle's 'Lady Marmalade' for Kellyoke Segment
Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Daniel Cousins and Kelly Clarkson perform the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, in Phoenix Super Bowl Honors Football, Phoenix, United States - 09 Feb 2023
Kelly Clarkson Mocks Tom Brady's 'Thirst Trap' in Remix of 'Since U Been Gone'
Kelly Clarkson Channels Breakup Vibes While Performing Katy Perry's 'The One That Got Away'
Kelly Clarkson Channels Breakup Vibes While Performing Katy Perry's 'The One That Got Away' — Watch!
Pink and Kelly Clarkson Duet
Kelly Clarkson and Pink Team Up for an Emotional Acoustic Duet of 'What About Us' — Watch!
P!NK & Kelly Clarkson Duet 'Who Knew'
Pink Recalls Writing 'Who Knew' About Friends' Overdose Deaths and Sings the Hit with Kelly Clarkson
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
Jennifer Hudson and John Legend Duet ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to Celebrate 100 Episodes of Her Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson and John Legend Duet 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' for Her Talk Show's 100th Episode
Niall Horan Tells Orlando Bloom He 'Would Not Be Here' Without Katy Perry Saving Him on 'X Factor’
Niall Horan Tells Orlando Bloom He 'Would Not Be Here' Without Katy Perry Saving Him on 'X Factor'
Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Tells Fans He Was 'Electrocuted' During Performance: 'My Hair Stood Up'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Winners Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo
Grammys 2023: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night
Willie Nelson with his daughters Paula Carlene and Amy Lee
Willie Nelson's 8 Children: Everything to Know
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3064 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' Cover for Kellyoke
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Flawlessly Harmonize Impromptu 'I Will Always Love You' Duet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBCwuaBhVrw Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Breathe' by Faith Hill | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson Belts Out a Piano Cover of Faith Hill's 'Breathe' for Latest Kellyoke Segment