Kelly Clarkson Changes 'abcdefu' Lyrics for Kellyoke, Says She Turned Her 'Broken Heart' into 'Art'

Clarkson recently announced her new album Chemistry, set to chronicle "the arc of an entire relationship" following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

By
Published on March 30, 2023 02:35 PM

Kelly Clarkson wants someone in her life to know they can "get lost."

During the Kellyoke segment on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner performed Gayle's "abcdefu" and altered the lyrics to seemingly reference her 2020 divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage.

"Forget you and your dad / And the fact that you got half / And my broken heart, turned that s--- into art / Forget you and your friends / That I'll never see again / Everybody but your dog / You can all get lost," sang Clarkson, 40.

The American Idol alum belted out the original lyrics three times throughout the performance, and the line about turning her "broken heart" into art appears to nod toward her upcoming album Chemistry, which is set to chronicle "the arc of an entire relationship."

Clarkson announced the album via social media last week, telling fans she's spent "close to three years" working on the vulnerable project. "I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," she said in the video.

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," explained the "Breakaway" performer.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," continued Clarkson.

Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBC

While she didn't disclose an exact release date, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer said the album is "coming out soon," with singles from the record dropping "even sooner."

"And when I say soon, I mean really soon," Clarkson clarified. "I'm nervous, but I'm excited about putting it out. It's coming!"

In addition, she announced a Las Vegas residency tied to the album on Monday, titled chemistry...an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson and set to run for 10 shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater from July 29 through Aug. 19.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks/NBC/Getty

"I am so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas!" read a press statement from Clarkson who hasn't performed an official string of concerts since 2019's Meaning of Life Tour. "The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!"

"So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip," continued the statement. "I'm so excited to create my own!"

She also teased the show's setlist on Instagram, writing, "I'll be singing all of your favorites... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones, too!"

