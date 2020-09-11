Kelly Clarkson Thinks of Her Kids First & Foremost amid Divorce: 'A Lot of Little Hearts Involved'

"I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved," said the singer

Kelly Clarkson is being mindful of how much she discloses about her divorce, keeping the children involved in mind.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the "Since U Been Gone" singer, 38, opened up about her split with Brandon Blackstock, whom she filed for divorce from back in June. Clarkson remained mostly tight-lipped about the breakup, acknowledging that she's putting her kids first in the family situation.

"I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved,” said Clarkson, who is mom to daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, as well as stepmom to Blackstock's children from a previous marriage, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.

"I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something," added the daytime talk show host. "It definitely wouldn't be planned."

Clarkson said she's cautious since "there are a lot of little hearts involved" in the personal matter.

"But my children and his older children — there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss ...’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm," Clarkson said. "It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."

The artist and American Idol winner explained how her personal life and struggles manage to make it into her music, her so-called emotional "outlet."

"It's funny, I actually told my therapist recently, 'I have no idea how one goes through any kind of huge life change, like a divorce, that doesn’t have some kind of an outlet,'" she said. "I am very lucky. Even from my childhood, my mom told me I had a problem expressing my emotions and all these things when I was really young and that I should start writing. So that's me expressing it."

"I usually leave it in the songs and that's usually my therapy," she added.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Clarkson would surely make it a point to put her kids first in her divorce from Blackstock, 43. "She had to work through a lot of hurt from her childhood," said the source close to Clarkson, whose emotional 2015 song "Piece by Piece" was written about her father's abandonment and the stability she found in Blackstock.